‘Selling Sunset’ & ‘Bling Empire’ Renewed At Netflix, Plus New Reality Shows From Adam DiVello & Jeff Jenkins

Netflix is doubling down on docusoaps.

The streamer has renewed Selling Sunset and Bling Empire and ordered two new reality shows from their exec producers.

Selling Sunset, one of the streamer’s first forays into the genre, has received a two season renewal, taking it through season five.

The series, set in the world of high-end real estate in LA, follows realtors from The Oppenheim Group. The cast including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz are all returning. Adam DiVello is exec producer of the show, which is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

The Hills creator Adam DiVello has also secured a new show through his production company Done and Done. The untitled series is also set in the world of realty, this time along the Florida coast. It follows Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, an all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

Meanwhile, Bling Empire, a reality series that follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends and frenemies in Los Angeles, has been renewed for a second season. The eight-part series, which follows this group as they spend their days and nights at fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, while also running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, as well as keeping and spilling secrets, launched earlier this year and has already made reality stars of the likes of Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider.

The show is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, run by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians exec producer, in association with 3BMG. Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans exec produce with Brandon Panaligan as showrunner.

Jenkins is also making My Unorthodox Life for Netflix. The series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world.

Jenkins, Weintraub, Oerlemans, and Haart exec produce with Real Housewives exec producer Lenid Rolov set as showrunner. Jeff Jenkins Productions produces in association with 3BMG and it will premiere later this year.

Netflix VP Brandon Riegg, who oversees unscripted for the streamer, said, “In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment. There are competition shows to be named the best singer or the worst baker. There are dating shows to find the one, or $100,000. There are home design shows to spark inspiration (and even joy!). And there are programs that follow real people going about their real lives, among many others.

“That last style is called a docusoap. These shows follow a person or group of people, like family, friends, or coworkers, going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate. They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. And yes, they’re usually filled with more feuds, tears and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.”