Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt Elevates Senior Execs; Detavio Samuels Is CEO, Colin McIntosh COO

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his media company Revolt have elevated a trio of top executives to round out senior leadership and expand a strategy of global growth.

Detavio Samuels moves from chief operating officer to CEO. Colin McIntosh, former SVP of finance, becomes COO and chief finance officer.

Revolt

Samuels was initially hired in 2020. McIntosh, previously corporate controller for mobile gaming company Scopely and VP, finance for Sony Pictures Television, joined in 2018. The two effectively took over day-to-day leadership of Revolt last summer when former CEO, former MGM and NBCU exec Roma Khanna stepped down and into an advisory role.

Separately, Combs Enterprises, the parent company portfolio of businesses, has elevated longtime digital strategist Deon Graham to chief brand officer. Graham founded City Never Sleeps in 2008, a site that helped African American partygoers navigate the clubbing scene.

The three will work with Cherisse McKenzie (head of content and production), Angela Bundrant Turner (head of marketing and public relations), Mike Roche (executive VP, ad sales), and James ‘JB’ Brown (executive VP, content distribution) to shape the mission-driven media brand.

“With Black creativity driving the global economy and Hip Hop driving global culture, Revolt is primed to be the leading Black-owned global media power,” said Samuels. “Our focus is growing rapidly, expanding digitally, positioning Hip Hop to dominate the video space, and transforming the global media landscape.”

Combs Revolt

Revolt, with a growing slate of original content, said it’s looking to create talent-driven franchises, expand into untapped cultural categories and forge strategic partnerships with leading brands and media platforms. The company’s content reaches over 60 million households and has passed one million YouTube subscribers. A new Revolt app will debut in the second quarter.

Combs said the company is committed to diversity in senior-level talent. “My vision for Revolt was always to build the world’s largest Black-owned media company powered by the smartest young executives from the culture,” he said. “As we reimagine the future of the brand, it’s important that we stay true to that mission and position real game-changers to lead the way.”