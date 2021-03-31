‘SEAL Team’: ‘Veronica Mars’ Alum Jason Dohring Joins CBS Military Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Veronica Mars alum Jason Dohring is joining CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team in a heavily recurring role opposite Neil Brown Jr.

Dohring will play LCDR Whitshaw, a charismatic and intelligent, high ranking officer with a stellar reputation, that knows how to work the regulation and system to his advantage. He has a cunning ability to cover his own tracks, which makes him a formidable adversary.

Starring David Boreanaz and Brown, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

Max Thierot, A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks also star.

Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive produce. SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios.

Dohring is best known for his role as Logan Echolls in Hulu’s hit mystery drama series Veronica Mars, opposite Kristen Bell. Additional television credits include The CW’s iZombie and The Originals. On the film front, he can currently be seen starring alongside Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux in Justin Bateman’s Violet, which recently premiered at SXSW. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.