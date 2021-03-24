‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ Getting New Dolby Cinema Cut This Spring

Edgar Wright announced today on his social media handles that his 2010 cult feature Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World will be getting a re-release on April 30 with a new Dolby Cinema cut.

The movie will be reimagined in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and will play exclusively at Dolby Cinema locations.

The movie was based on the Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novels. Set in snowy Toronto, Michael Bacall and Wright’s co-scripted feature adaptation follows Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim who must defeat the seven exes of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in order to win her heart. Meanwhile, Knives (Ellen Wong) has her eyes on Scott. The pic which cost a reported $60M and grossed $47.7M WW had quite the ensemble cast at the time including Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, and Brandon Routh.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” said Wright in a statment. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.”

Tickets are on sale at AMC. Check out the new trailer below and Wright’s Instagram post.