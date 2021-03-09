‘Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy Joins Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’

Annie Murphy is going from Schitt’s Creek to downtown Manhattan after being cast in the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

The actor recently won an Emmy for her role as Alexis Rose in the Canadian comedy. No details of her character, but given the show, imagine it will be weird. Production recently started.

Murphy is also starring in AMC’s Kevin Can F*ck Himself, which is expected to premiere this summer.

Russian Doll, which first aired on the streamer in February 2019 and was renewed for a second season in June 2019, was created and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland.

The first season followed a young woman named Nadia, played by Lyonne, who repeatedly dies during a New York party that seems never to end thanks to an edgy, mordant update of Groundhog Day‘s premise. Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett also starred.

Former Netflix content exec Cindy Holland previously called the half-hour show a “a hit relative to its cost”.

Russian Doll is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Murphy told Deadline last year that the role of Alexis Rose was “life changing.” “My life was a barrel of laughs; I hadn’t worked in about two years, my apartment in Toronto burned down and I had very little money in the bank,” she said. “I had my very first screen test in L.A. and I sh*t the bed. I thought, this is it, a glaringly obvious statement from the universe being like ‘Hun, you’ve got to do something else.’ I decided I wasn’t going to act anymore. Literally the next day, I got the audition and I went in and was stoked because Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are my idols.”