‘Schitt’s Creek’ Motel Now On Sale For $1.6M – But There’s A Catch

The Rosebud Motel, which appeared in every episode of comedy classic Schitt’s Creek, has hit the marketplace. It’s priced to sell at $1.6 million US.
The real building is actually named the Hockley Motel, located in Mono, Ontario, about 50 miles northwest of downtown Toronto. Before fame and the sitcom struck, the structure was used as housing for Canadian basketball recruits.
The motel found new life in 2014 with the advent of Schitt’s Creek, and fans still flock to the site for selfies, thanks to the show’s second life on Netflix.
The motel sits on 6.7 acres along the banks of the Nottawasaga River.
The motel has six units, each with a bedroom and bathroom on 4,300-square-feet. It also has a two-story manager’s suite that has three bedrooms and one bath. There is also a a 700-square-foot detached guest cottage and barn with space for three horses.
Current owner Jesse Tipping bought the place in 2012 for $820,000. He said he would welcome the next owner making the place into a Schitt’s Creek-themed motel.
The fish-out-of-water series followed a wealthy family fallen on hard times. The IRS seized nearly everything except a middle-of-nowhere town that they happened to own.
Whether the motel sale can recapture that magic remains to be seen. Just keep in mind that the interior shots allegedly done at The Rosebud were actually filmed in studios around the Toronto area.
