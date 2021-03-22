‘Schitt’s Creek’ & ‘Hamilton’ Stars Join Netflix Comedy ‘Wedding Season’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) and Ari Afsar (Hamilton) have joined the cast of Netflix comedy Wedding Season. They will star alongside Suraj Sharma (Life Of Pi) and Pallavi Sharda (Tom & Jerry), as Deadline previously revealed. 

Written by Shiwani Srivastava and directed by Tom Dey (Shanghai Noon), the film follows two Indian-Americans who pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings, but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

Shooting is scheduled to start in April in Toronto. Swati Shetty is producing for her Samosa Stories banner with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, alongside Tony Hernandez and John Hodges for Emily In Paris outfit Jax Media. Ryan M. Murphy and John Rhodes are executive producers.

Manji will next be seen in James Gunn’s HBO Max series The Scriptures as well as Atypical for Netflix. He is well known for his recurring role on the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek and has also appeared in NBC’s Perfect Harmony.

Asfar originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Chicago production of Hamilton. She is also a singer/songwriter with placements on ABC, Disney, and Amazon.

Manji is represented by A3 Artists Agency, The Characters Talent Agency, The M.E.T. Group, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Afsar by A3 Artists Agency; and Srivastava by A3 Artists Agency, Affirmative Entertainment, and attorney Mark Temple.

