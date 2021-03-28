‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns From Hiatus To Season Low Ratings With Host Maya Rudolph

A monthlong hiatus and the switch to daylight saving time took a toll on Saturday Night Live’s overnight ratings. The show’s March 27 telecast, with Maya Rudolph as host, Jack Harlow as musical guest and appearances by Martin Short, Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch, drew a 3.6 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down from SNL‘s last original on Feb. 27, with Nick Jonas as host and musical guest (4.1 in HH, 1.9 in 18-49), setting new season lows in both categories. The previous season low L+SD marks were 4.1 in HH and 1.7 in 18-49, posted by another return-from-hiatus episode on Dec. 5, hosted by Jason Bateman. (The 4.1 rating was matched by two other shows, hosted by Jonas and Regina King.)

The return of popular SNL cast members as hosts typically fare well in ratings though Rudolph has already been a fixture on the show this season as Vice President Kamala Karris.

Next week, SNL will be hosted Daniel Kaluuya, who won a Golden Globe Award and is Oscar nominated for his lead role in Judas and the Black Messiah. St. Vincent will be the musical guest.

SNL remains #1 among all comedies on broadcast and cable in 18-49 and total viewers (L+7) this season for the first time in its history. In social interactions, this season’s SNL is up 23% through 13 episodes vs. the same period last season.

Of the videos from last night’s episode, garnering most YouTube views as of Sunday morning behind the opening segment of Weekend Update are Hot Ones, in which Rudolph reprised her Beyoncé impersonation from her tenure on the show, and Boomers Got the Vax. (You can watch them below.) The SNL alumna also revisited the VP Harris impersonation, which she has been doing this season.





Among the highlights was also a pre-raped rap video explaining cryptocurrency.