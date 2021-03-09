Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen & Dominic West Among Cast For Steven Knight’s BBC Series ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

The BBC has announced the cast for SAS: Rogue Heroes, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s dramatized account of how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed in the darkest days of World War Two.

Connor Swindells (Sex Education) will play David Stirling, with Jack O’Connell (The North Water) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love) as Eve. Dominic West (The Wire) will play Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke.

Produced by Banijay-owned Kudos, the series also features Amir El Masry (Industry), Theo Barklem-Biggs (Carnival Row), Corin Silva (The Bay), Jacob Ifan (Bang), Dónal Finn (Cursed), Jacob McCarthy (The Last Summer), Michael Schaeffer (Chernobyl), and Miles Jupp (The Great).

SAS: Rogue Heroes centers on Stirling, an eccentric young officer, hospitalized after a training exercise went wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines.

Knight said: “The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age. We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice to this period of history.”

Production is underway on the six-part series, with Tom Shankland (The Serpent) directing. The drama will be executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Stephen Smallwood is the producer. Banijay Rights is repping the series.