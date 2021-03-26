Sarah Ramos To Play Cheryl Pistono In HBO’s 1980s L.A. Lakers Series

Sarah Ramos (Parenthood) has been tapped to play Cheryl Pistono, the girlfriend of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Written by Max Borenstein, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

In contrast to her boyfriend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s public persona, Ramos’ Cheryl Pistono is warm and outgoing. She uses her emotional intelligence to encourage Kareem to be himself, and together they weather the highs and lows of a life in basketball.

Ramos joins previously announced cast Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen and Bo Burnham as Larry Bird.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

Ramos is known for her roles as Haddie Braverman on NBC’s Parenthood and Creek Lovell on Midnight, Texas. During the pandemic, she created a popular series called Quarantscenes in which she comedically recreates iconic scenes from film and television. Elle Fanning, Dylan O’Brien and Aubrey Plaza are among the actors who co-starred with Ramos on the series. Ramos recently directed an episode of Marvel’s 616 for Disney+ and she’s currently developing a series, Children’s Television Sausage Factory, for the streamer, along with Dan Harmon and Matt Spicer. She’s repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

