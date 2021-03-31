Sarah Michelle Gellar To Star In Amazon Studios YA Pilot ‘Hot Pink’

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been tapped to headline Hot Pink, a biting coming-of-age comedy for Amazon created by Elisabeth Holm (Obvious Child). With Gellar on board, the YA project has been officially ordered to pilot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Hot Pink, from Amazon Studios in association with Annapurna Pictures, was loosely inspired by Elana K. Arnold’s National Book Award finalist What Girls Are Made Of.

Series creator Holm is executive producing with director Desiree Akhavan (The Miseducation of Cameron Post) and executive producers Rebecca Green (It Follows), and Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna.

If ordered to series, Hot Pink would join Amazon Studios’ growing YA series slate, which includes The Wilds, already renewed for a second season, and the upcoming Panic.

2020-21 Amazon Prime Video Pilots & Series Orders

Published in 2017, Arnold’s What Girls Are Made Of is described as exploring “the real, knotted, messy, thriving heartbeat of young womanhood” through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl.

Gellar is known for her starring roles in such series as the acclaimed Buffy the Vampire Slayer; cult favorite Ringer; The Crazy Ones, opposite Robin Williams; and ABC’s All My Children, which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. Gellar also was the voice of the Seventh Sister “Inquisitor” on Disney XD’s popular Star Wars: Rebels. She recently signed on to voice to the Netflix-Mattel anime series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Gellar is repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Kevin Yorn. Holm is repped by UTA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.