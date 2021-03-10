Sarah Catherine Hook & Imani Lewis To Headline Netflix’s YA Vampire Series ‘First Kill’

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis have been cast as the leads in First Kill, Netflix’s upcoming series executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Written by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, First Kill is based on a short story by Schwab.

In it, when it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…

Hook’s Juliette Fairmont is a shy, kind teenage girl who was born a vampire and determined to not be a monster. Her family has always supported her but as she comes into her own, her quest for love is challenged by her legacy.

Lewis’ Calliope “Cal” Burns is a fearless, headstrong monster hunter. Behind that strong veneer is a vulnerable young teen torn between her duty to her family and the secret yearnings for love.

Henderson, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside creator Schwab as well as Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss through Belletrist Productions. The eight-episode series is set to begin production later this year in Georgia.

Hook stars in New Line’s upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, set for release this June. She previously co-starred in the ABC drama pilot Triangle and has done guest-starring appearances on Hulu’s Monsterland, AMC’s NOS4A2, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and FX’s upcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story. She is repped by Gersh and Luber/Roklin.

Lewis’ acting career began on Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix series The Get Down. She appeared in several movies that premiered at Sundance, A24’s Eighth Grade, Netflix’s The Forty Year Old Version and Premature, distributed by IFC. She also starred in the Universal/Netflix comedy Vampires Vs. the Bronx. In TV, Imani has recurred on Starz’s Hightown and Fox’s Star. She has also appeared in the Comedy Central sketch series Alternatino the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, playing Roxanne Shanté. Upcoming projects include indie features Shoplifters of the World, The Hard Night and Among the Beasts. Imani, who also is a recording artist, is repped by Innovative Artists and Young & Wavy Entertainment.