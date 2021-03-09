Santa Barbara Film Festival Sets Lineup For Hybrid Edition; ‘Invisible Valley’ Is Opener

The Santa Barbara Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Aaron Maurer’s documentary Invisible Valley, which profiles the stories of the disparate people that make up the Coachella Valley. It kicks off a festival that will run March 31-April 10 with a hybrid edition that includes online elements and screenings at a pair of pop-up beachside drive-in venues.

The full lineup revealed Tuesday features 47 world premieres and 37 U.S. premieres from 45 countries alongside the fest’s annual tributes featuring the likes of Bill Murray, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen and Amanda Seyfried which will be livestreamed online.

Every film screening will be offered for free this year, with a ticketed online component that will showcase the entire film lineup along with the tributes, industry panels and filmmaker Q&As.

The fest will close with a series of short documentaries by local filmmakers.

Here’s the trailer for Invisible Valley, followed by the full lineup:

WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS

Addict Named Hal

USA

Directed by Lane Michael Stanley

Alaskan Nets

USA

Directed by Jeff Harasimowicz

Broken Diamonds

USA

Directed by Peter Sattler

The Cinderella Addiction

Japan

Directed by Ryohei Watanabe

Cinema of Sleep

Canada

Directed by Jeffrey St. Jules

Climb

USA

Directed by Neil Myers

The Conservation Game

USA

Directed by Michael Webber

Coast

USA

Directed by Jessica Hester, Derek Schweickart

Daughters of the Waves

France

Directed by Lisa Monin, Sébastien Daguerressar

Evan Wood

USA

Directed by Niki Byrne

Highway One

USA

Directed by Jaclyn Bethany

The Hosts (Os donos da casa)

Brazil

Directed by Carla Dauden

Invisible Valley

USA

Directed by Aaron Maurer

The Knot (Uljhan)

India

Directed by Ashish Pant

La Recua – The Mule Pack Train

USA, Mexico

Directed by Darío Higuera Meza, Trudi Angell

Last Call

USA

Directed by Johnny Sweet

Reclaim Idaho

USA

Directed by Laura Wing-Kamoosi, Jim Kamoosi

The Revolution Generation

USA

Directed by Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell

$avvy

USA

Directed by Robin Hauser

Snakehead

USA

Directed by Evan Jackson Leong

Trees of Peace

USA

Directed by Alanna Brown

We Burn Like This

USA

Directed by Alana Waksman

U.S. PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS

Akilla’s Escape

Canada

Directed by Charles Officer

Baby

Spain

Directed by Juanma Bajo Ulloa

Backyard Village

Iceland

Directed by Marteinn Thórsson

A Bruddah’s Mind (Cabeça de nêgo)

Brazil

Directed by Déo Cardoso

By Your Side (À la folie)

France

Directed by Audrey Estrougo

Erna at War (Erna i krig)

Denmark, Estonia, Belgium

Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz

Fear (Strah)

Bulgaria

Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Fellinopolis

Italy

Directed by Silvia Giulietti

The Flood Won’t Come (Tvano nebus)

Lithuania

Directed by Marat Sargsyan

The Forbidden Strings

Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar

Directed by Hasan Noori

Fortitude (La fortaleza)

Venezuela, Colombia, France, Netherlands

Directed by Jorge Thielen Armand

Four Mothers

Israel

Directed by Dana Keidar Levin, Rephael Levin

The Ghosts (Los fantasmas)

Guatemala, Argentina

Directed by Sebastián Lojo

Karnawal

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico

Directed by Juan Pablo Félix

Ladies Of Steel

Finland

Directed by Pamela Tola

The Last Ones (Viimeiset)

Finland, Estonia, Netherlands

Directed by Veiko Õunpuu

Listen, Portugal

UK

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Man with the Answers

Cyprus, Greece, Italy

Directed by Stelios Kammitsis

Mirage (Miraggio)

Switzerland

Directed by Nina Stefanka

My First Summer

Australia

Directed by Katie Found

One-Way to Moscow

Switzerland

Directed by Micha Lewinsky

The Pit (Bedre)

Latvia, Finland

Directed by Dace Pūce

Poppie Nongena

South Africa

Directed by Christiaan Olwagen

Run Woman Run

Canada

Directed by Zoe Hopkins

Six Angry Women

New Zealand

Directed by Megan Jones

Teach Me if You Can

France

Directed by Émilie Thérond

Under My Skin

Australia

Directed by David O’Donnell

We Will Never Die

Argentina

Directed by Eduardo Crespo

When I’m Done Dying

Turkey, USA, Germany

Directed by Nisan Dağ

FEATURE FILMS

American Skin

USA

Directed by Nate Parker

Giants Being Lonely

USA

Directed by Grear Patterson

Hope

Norway

Directed by Maria Sødahl

SHORTS

Anxious

USA

Directed by Anthony Gilbert

Anything for You

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Matt Ferrucci

The Beast of Our Time

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Maaike Middleton

The Beauty President

USA

Directed by Whitney Skauge

Becoming Eddie

USA

Directed by Lilan Bowden

Black Boys Can’t Cry

USA

Directed by Victor Gabriel

Bobby

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Henry Burge

Can’t Have It Both Ways

USA

Directed by Morningstar Angeline

The Carousel

Italy

Directed by Valerio Berruti

Clara With a Mustache

Kosovo – World Premiere

Directed by Ilir Blakcori

A Critter Fable USA

Directed by Grace Fisher

Cycles USA

Directed by Jonathan Barenboim

Dia De Los Muertos

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by George Ortega, Ricardo Ortega

Dis-Dance!

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Michael Love

East-West

Poland – World Premiere

Directed by Natalia Koniarz

Electric Lady

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Casey McGarry

Eyes

USA

Directed by Zachary Goodwin, Flynn Harris, Alex Flanagan, Alex Kumph

First Light

USA

Directed by Amy Lee Ketchum

Gratified

USA

Directed by Leslie Hope

The Great Malaise

Canada

Directed by Amy Catherine Lepage

Heartland

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Jahmil Eady

Homecoming: Journey to Limuw

USA

Directed by Nick Zachar

Hospice of Santa Barbara Presents: Manuel’s Story

USA

Directed by Greg Kroes

I, Barnabé

Canada

Directed by Jean-François Lévesque

Identibye

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Sajjad Shahhatami

In White Places

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Brian Keith Powell

Kaizo

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Jeremy Lethco

Kapaemahu

USA

Directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson

Keeping the Sport Alive

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Will Hahn

Keiara

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Floyd Russ

The Kicksled Choir

Norway

Directed by Torfinn Iversen

Language of Dreams

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Peter Sasowsky

The Last Ferry from Grass Island

Hong Kong

Directed by Linhan Zhang

Lion on the Mat

USA

Directed by Asali Echols

Lucky

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Phinehas L Hodges

Malakout

Iran

Directed by Farnoosh Abedi

Man with a Broom

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Joel Rader, Lydia Leiber, Caroline Nouhan

A Man with Emotions

USA

Directed by Miki Inoguchi

Mariah: A Boxer’s Dream

USA

Directed by Nina Meredith

The Mechanical Dancer

USA

Directed by Jenna Jaillet

Mrs. Taylor’s Show & Tell – A Prince Story

USA

Directed by Victor Dean

My Father The Mover

South Africa

Directed by Julia Jansch

Nickel in the Sand

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Mike Winger

Nine

USA

Directed by Jane Musky

Not One More

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Cameron Leingang

Ocean Stories: Michele’s Magic Carpet Ride

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Patrick Creadon, Greg Goggin

Pant Hoot

USA

Directed by Richard Reens

Project H

France

Directed by Maharaki

Remisivir

Romania – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Bobby Barbacioru

River Tigers: Giant Taimen of the Russian Far East

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Andy Maser, Adam Bagger

Roy

UK – World Premiere

Directed by Tom Berkeley, Ross White

Safe

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Josema Roig

Savior

USA

Directed by Christopher Oroza-Nostas

Shadow Of The Fox

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Nooshin Meraji

Shepherd’s Song

USA

Directed by Abby Fuller

Sperm

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Kirsten Kearse

Stoke Chasers

USA

Directed by Jo Anna Edmison

Stormy and the Admirals

USA

Directed by Dan Rybicky

Subtle Body

USA – U.S. Premiere

Directed by Robin Bisio

Sunshine In The Rain

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Benny Chen

Sweet Dreams

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Navid Saedi

Tristo

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Ryan Oligmueller

Underdogs

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Alex Astrella

The Unknown

UK

Directed by Stephanie Marshall

Vial

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Sonja O’Hara, Micah Stuart

Vuja De

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Casey McGarry

Waking Up

USA – World Premiere

Directed by James Patrick Nelson

Wally Wenda

USA

Directed by Diane Russo

When It’s Late

USA – World Premiere

Directed by Mitch Hadley

The Winter

Australia

Directed by Xin Li