Santa Barbara Film Festival Awards: Carey Mulligan To Receive Cinema Vanguard Honor

UPDATED with latest: Carey Mulligan will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award next month at the 36th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival, joining the likes of Bill Murray, Amanda Seyfried and Delroy Lindo on the fest’s honorees list this year.
Mulligan, who stars in Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman, will be honored April 5 for her career and her role in the dark comedy, which was written, produced and directed by Emerald Fennell and has earned Mulligan Best Actress nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.
SBIFF’s Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and made significant and unique contribution to film.
“I saw Mulligan on stage in 2008 in The Seagull—she was such a magnetic combination of fearlessness and vulnerability there, and she continues to instill awe in all of us. She delivers her best work so far in Promising Young Woman,” Santa Barbara executive director Roger Durling said.
Mulligan joins a growing list of 2021 honorees at the festival, which runs March 31-April 10.
On the Rocks star Bill Murray will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award, Amanda Seyfried will receive the Montecito Award for Mank, Da 5 Bloods star Delroy Lindo will receive the American Riviera Award, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen will receive Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.
There are also eight recipients of its Virtuosos Award, given annually to a group recognizing their noteworthy performances in film. Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie).
Check back as more SBIFF awards are handed out and this year’s honoree list is filled out.
Cinema Vanguard Award
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Modern Master Award
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Montecito Award
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Virtuoso Awards
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
American Riviera Award
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding Performer of the Year Award
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7
