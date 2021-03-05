Santa Barbara Film Festival Awards: Carey Mulligan To Receive Cinema Vanguard Honor

UPDATED with latest: Carey Mulligan will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award next month at the 36th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival, joining the likes of Bill Murray, Amanda Seyfried and Delroy Lindo on the fest’s honorees list this year.

Mulligan, who stars in Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman, will be honored April 5 for her career and her role in the dark comedy, which was written, produced and directed by Emerald Fennell and has earned Mulligan Best Actress nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

SBIFF’s Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and made significant and unique contribution to film.

Related Story Sacha Baron Cohen To Receive Outstanding Performer Of The Year Award At SBIFF

“I saw Mulligan on stage in 2008 in The Seagull—she was such a magnetic combination of fearlessness and vulnerability there, and she continues to instill awe in all of us. She delivers her best work so far in Promising Young Woman,” Santa Barbara executive director Roger Durling said.

Mulligan joins a growing list of 2021 honorees at the festival, which runs March 31-April 10.

On the Rocks star Bill Murray will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award, Amanda Seyfried will receive the Montecito Award for Mank, Da 5 Bloods star Delroy Lindo will receive the American Riviera Award, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen will receive Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

There are also eight recipients of its Virtuosos Award, given annually to a group recognizing their noteworthy performances in film. Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie).

Check back as more SBIFF awards are handed out and this year’s honoree list is filled out.

Cinema Vanguard Award

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Modern Master Award

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Montecito Award

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Virtuoso Awards

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

American Riviera Award

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7