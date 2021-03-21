Skip to main content
Sandra Oh Lends Her Voice To ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Protest In Pittsburgh

Actress Sandra Oh has stepped up as part of the nationwide protests this weekend decrying hate and violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

Oh appeared at a rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday, speaking to a crowd of masked people and saying she’s “proud to be Asian.” The Killing Eve actress declared her support for Asian Americans during a time when violence against the community has been rising.

“Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other,” said Oh, according to CBS Pittsburgh. “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

Oh then led a group chant of “I am proud to be Asian.”

Before the rally, Oh posted on Instagram regarding the shooting deaths of eight people in Atlanta, and pointed toward organizations that will help the Asian community.

“I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16,” she wrote. “And to all the victims of racist violence. I am devastated and profoundly angry. I know many of you are scared but let us not be afraid.”

“Remember #itsanhonorjusttobeasian,” Oh added.

Along with Oh, many Asian American stars have spoken out against the rise of violence in the aftermath of the Atlanta shooting, including Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Chung.

