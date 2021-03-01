San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual For 2021; In-Person November Event In The Works

San Diego Comic-Con, once again, is staying home this year.

Like 2020, the comic book/sci-fi/horror/genre confab will take place virtually — this year from July 23-25. However, if you are itching for some in-person cosplay and comic-friendly festivities, SDCC has decided to plan a three-day in-person convention in San Diego during November.

“We have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year’s celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home,” said a message on the official Comic-Con wesbsite. “We will return to the San Diego Convention Center July 20-24, 2022.”

Like many huge events, SDCC was canceled because of Covid-19 and shifted for the first Comic-Con@Home. Organizers also had to cancel the 2021 edition of WonderCon in Anaheim. However, WonderCon@Home will take place for free online March 26 and 27.

An official statement from SDCC said: “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con. For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year’s celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home.”

The statement added, “While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are.”

Dates for the proposed in-person November event are TBD.

For those who purchased badges that were rolled over to the 2021 show, those badges automatically will transferred to the 2022 event unless a refund is requested.

Read the full statement below.