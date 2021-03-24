Sally Hawkins Boards Stephen Frears’ ‘The Lost King’; Tan France Joins Edinburgh TV Festival Board; BBC Studios Grows In Australia — Global Briefs

Sally Hawkins Boards Stephen Frears’ ‘The Lost King’

Oscar-nominated The Shape of Water star Sally Hawkins has joined the cast of UK comedy-drama The Lost King, inspired by the remarkable 2012 true story of finding Brit monarch King Richard III’s remains under a Leicester car park. Steve Coogan has co-written the script with his Stan & Ollie and Philomena collaborator Jeff Pope. Philomena director and two-time Oscar nominee Stephen Frears is aboard to direct the Baby Cow-produced feature. Coogan will co-star in the film as the husband of Philippa Langley, the woman who undertook the search for King Richard’s remains. Hawkins is expected to play Langley. Her casting was revealed today in a press release announcing Sarah Monteith as Baby Cow’s new CEO.

Tan France Joins Edinburgh TV Festival Board

Tan France, the star of Netflix’s Queer Eye, is joining the Edinburgh TV Festival advisory board as international editor, helping curate sessions with a global flavor. Furthermore, Screen Scotland is to join YouTube as the joint headline sponsor of the TV event, which is yet to confirm what shape it will take when it is staged in August amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Edinburgh TV Festival has previously announced that Georgia Brown, Amazon’s director of European originals, will be this year’s advisory chair.

BBC Studios Grows In Australia

BBC Studios is bolstering its executive team in Australia by hiring a head of production and operations, who will oversee a budget of AUS$20 million ($15M). The successful candidate will report to director of production Kylie Washington. BBC Studios currently has three shows in production in Australia: Weakest Link for Channel 9, a third series of Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind for SBS; and Dancing With the Stars: All Stars, which it is co-producing with Warner Brothers International TV Australia for Seven Network.