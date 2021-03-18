Sally Field To Play Jessie Buss In HBO’s 1980s L.A. Lakers Series

Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field has been tapped to star as Jessie Buss in Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Written by Max Borenstein, The Untitled Lakers Project is a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.

Field’s Jessie Buss is the mother of Hall of Famer Jerry Buss, played by John C. Reilly. As a young single mother, Jessie Buss instilled in her son Jerry a love of math, money, and good times. Decades later, her son is a successful businessman – but he turns to her as a trusted advisor and bookkeeper.

In addition to Reilly, Field joins a cast that includes Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

Field won two Best Actress Oscars for Norma Rae in 1979 and Places In The Heart in 1984. She also has won three Emmys, including a 2007 Lead Actress in a Drama trophy for ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. Her recent film credits include the title role in Michael Showalter’s Hello, My Name Is Doris. On television, she most recently starred in AMC’s anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere and starred alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in Netflix’s Maniac. Field is repped by UTA and attorney Don Steele.