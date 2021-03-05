Saban Films Bites On U.S. Rights To Alicia Silverstone Shark Attack Movie ‘The Requin’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has boarded U.S. rights to shark attack survival pic The Requin.

Starring Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and James Tupper (Big Little Lies), the film is slated for delivery in June, 2021.

Pic follows a couple on a romantic getaway in Vietnam, who find themselves stranded at sea after a massive tropical storm sweeps away their seaside villa. With the husband maimed and dying, the wife must fight the elements alone, while Great White sharks circle below.

Earlier today, we revealed that LA-based sales firm Film Bridge International has sold the movie to key international markets including Reset Collective (Australia/New Zealand), YouPlanet (Spain), Mediawan (France), Monolith (Poland), Purple Plan (SE Asia), Blitz Film Group (Ex-Yugo), and Blue Lantern (Vietnam).

We also revealed a first look image from the movie.

Le-Van Kiet (Furie) wrote and directed. Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International produced.

Currently in post-production, the films is said by producers to feature nearly 1,000 VFX shots. The movie was funded by 828 Media Capital, the Los Angeles-based financier whose recent productions include the Sam Worthington western The Last Son, the Booboo Stewart horror film Those Who Walk Away, and The Fallout starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen.

The production filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando.