Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Official Title With Instagram Video

Ryan Murphy has unveiled the title for the latest American Horror Story season. On Friday, Murphy posted a video on Instagram that added another clue to his trial of hints about the upcoming AHS Season 10.

“The title of AHS 10 is Double Feature,” the eerie video of waves crashing into a shore read. “Two horrifying stories…one season.”

Teasing a first for the long-running horror season, Murphy’s Instagram post adds that the latest plot will feature two different storylines. “One by sea,” harkening back his previous clues of idyllic seasides, and “one by the sand.”

Last week Murphy shared a photo of cast members Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman on-set in Provincetown, MA, which continues to be the location for his AHS teasers.

Back in May 2020, Murphy posted a picture of another serene beachfront to his Instagram. He captioned the photo, “American Horror Story. Clue.” In November the AHS creator shared the official season 10 poster that featured mouth agape and full of razor-sharp teeth, with a tattoo pen seeming to have etched “AHS10” onto the tongue.

Murphy’s video concluded with a mysterious “More to come…”

See the his latest post below.