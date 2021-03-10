Ryan Murphy Teases Macaulay Culkin’s “Wicked” ‘American Horror Story’ Role

American Horror Story season 10 is officially underway as Ryan Murphy shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season, featuring Macaulay Culkin.

“Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten,” Murphy captioned a photo of the Home Alone actor arm-in-arm with AHS vet Leslie Grossman, teasing their characters’ relationship.

The photo also featured the two actors in some luxurious fur coats on a Massachusetts beach front. While American Horror Story fans can only deduce so much from Murphy’s latest post, the idyllic sight is the latest in the showrunner’s cryptic teasers and builds on his previous hints.

Back in May 2020, Murphy posted a picture of another serene beachfront to his Instagram. He captioned the photo, “American Horror Story. Clue.” In November the AHS creator shared the official season 10 poster that featured mouth agape and full of razor-sharp teeth, with a tattoo pen seeming to have etched “AHS10” onto the tongue. With the combination of razor-sharp teeth and the aquatic setting, it’s seems that season 10 may have some tones from Creature of the Black Lagoon or Jaws.

However, only time and Murphy will tell.

Also set to appear in the latest American Horror Story are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

See Murphy’s latest post below.