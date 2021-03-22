You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Ruthless’: Kelvin Hair To Recur On Season 2 Of BET Drama

Kelvin Hair
Shakir PR
EXCLUSIVE: Black Lightning and Sistas actor Kelvin Hair joins the season 2 cast of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless in a recurring role.
Hair will recur as Lewis, an ex-con who is now a member of the Rakudushi Cult. He has worked his way up to become a loyal and trusted servant to Dikahn, the second in command of the Rakudushi’s.
Ruthless, which is a spinoff of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET, was renewed for a second season in 2020. Ruthless revolves around Ruth (Melissa L. Williams), who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult. Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker also star.
Hair will also appear as Sam Cooke in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson. His additional credits include Royal Heights, L.U.S.T. and Secret Society.
He is repped by Shakir Entertainment Management.

