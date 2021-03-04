Ruth Wilson Signs With UK Agency Hamilton Hodell

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Ruth Wilson has signed with UK-based talent agency Hamilton Hodell, as she continues to be repped by CAA in Hollywood.

Wilson, the Golden Globe & Olivier Award-winning star of HBO’s His Dark Materials, Mrs Wilson, The Affair, and BBC’s Luther, will be repped by the agency in all areas. She just wrapped HBO Max’s Oslo, opposite Andrew Scott. The Bartlett Sher-directed drama is produced by Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko, Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel.

Wilson has continued to produce and star in her own material, recently completing True Things, a drama co-written and directed by Harry Wootliff. She produced it alongside The Bureau, BFI and BBC Films.

Wilson next gets underway starring in Searchlight’s Untitled Murder Mystery, the Tom George-directed drama that stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, and Adrien Brody.

Later in the year Wilson will reprise her Mrs Coulter in the BBC/HBO’s adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Wilson adds Hamilton Hodell to her team, which continues to be CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer, and Relevant.