Russell Peters Preps ‘Culturally Cancelled’ Podcast With iHeartMedia & Cloud10

EXCLUSIVE: Cedric the Entertainer and Michael Jai White are among the guests to star in a new podcast series from comedian Russell Peters.

The Canadian, who was the first to launch a Netflix original comedy special back in 2013, has teamed up with iHeartMedia and Cloud10 Media to launch Culturally Cancelled.

The series, which launches March 25, will see Wilson discuss comedy as well as his other interests such as hip-hop, martial arts, and boxing. Other guests include rapper Lord Finesse, comedian Luenell and former NBA star Rick Fox.

Peters chose the title Culturally Cancelled because he wants to address the cancel culture movement that might take issue with his material. “I always look at it like, my style of comedy and the things I take on onstage and the things I talk about are all in line with what people want to cancel in general. So I wanted to hit it dead on and flip it that way. And also, you know, my stand-up comedy deals with a lot of cultural things. I think it’s just a nice play with it,” he said.

Peters, Sim Sarna, Clayton Peters, and Paul Canterna will executive produce the podcast for Cloud10 Media and iHeartMedia.

Cloud10 Media is the podcast network behind Anna Faris is Unqualified, Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson and Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best.

“Culturally Cancelled is a fresh take on a traditional comedy podcast,” said Cloud10 CEO, Sim Sarna. “It allows listeners to get a glimpse of Russell Peters as a person and a friend.”