‘Rugrats’ Adds Nicole Byer, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales & More To Voice Cast; ‘The Loud House’ Sets Lead For Live-Action Holiday Special

Nicole Byer, Tony Hale and Natalie Morales are among the voice talent tapped for the adult roles in Paramount+’s Rugrats series revival. Hale will play Chuckie’s father, Morales as Phil and Lil’s mother and Byer, with Omar Miller, as Susie’s parents.

Also joining the original cast members who voice the adventurous titular toddlers are Ashley Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey, as Tommy’s parents; Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons, as Angelica’s parents; and Michael McKean, as Grandpa Lou Pickles. The reimagining is set to debut on Paramount+ this spring. The announcement was made in conjunction with Nickelodeon’s virtual upfront presentation.

Reprising their original Rugrats roles are E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

In an interview with Deadline, Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins addressed the decision to keep the original core original cast voicing the kids but bring in new actors for the grown-up roles.

“First of all, we have all the original babies back, all the original cast back, which we are thrilled to have” Robbins said. “Some of the original actors — remember the show is 20-25+ years-old, and we thought there was an opportunity for new exciting comedic voices who grew up watching and being fans of the show and let them do cameos. So we are really excited about our adult cast on Rugrats.“

The original Rugrats series premiered 30 years ago, in August of 1991, and some of the actors who played adult characters are no longer alive. The original became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The all-new Rugrats is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard serve as co-executive producers, with Rachel Lipman as co-producer and Kellie Smith as line producer. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, Senior Manager, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon also has cast the lead and one more character for its live-action holiday movie, The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! Wolfgang Schaeffer will take on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and Jahzir Bruno will play Lincoln’s best friend Clyde McBride.

A Very Loud Christmas! will begin production in Atlanta in April and will premiere in November on Nickelodeon. In the holiday special, inspired by the Nickelodeon original, Lincoln gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he realizes that most of his sisters have other Christmas plans. Determined to remind his big family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

The Loud House, which was recently greenlit for a sixth season, debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

Liz Maccie wrote the live-action special, which is directed and executive produced by Jonathan Judge. Michael Rubiner and Matt Bierman also executive produce. Darlene Caamaño Loquet, SVP of Nickelodeon Movies, serves as producer. Production of The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content, and Zack Olin, SVP, Live Action.