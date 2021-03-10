‘The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. Teams With Comedy Central For Third Stand-Up Special, Work-Centered IHeartRadio Podcast

Roy Wood Jr. is adding two more projects to his Comedy Central slate as The Daily Show correspondent sets a new stand-up special and podcast with the cable channel.

Comedy Central will produce and air Wood’s third one-hour stand-up special this year. His previous special, No One Loves You, premiered as part of Comedy Central’s Stand-Up Month in January 2019. Wood’s first Comedy Central special, Father Figure, debuted in 2017.

In addition the untitled special, Wood will helm Comedy Central’s podcast Roy’s Job Fair. The audio series, produced in partnership with iHeartMedia, features the Dark Humor and Space Force actor exploring the human condition every week through the prism of employment. He will sit down with real people from all lines of work about their most memorable jobs, employment vacancies they’re looking to fill, scams they’ve run at the office and cringe-worthy office romances.

The 40-episodes series will debut on Wednesday, Mar. 17 and rollout weekly.

Wood’s credits also include guest starring roles in Better Call Saul and The Last O.G. He created Stand-Up Playback, a digital series in which he and fellow comics revisit vintage clips to see if their old jokes still hold up. He also wrote and starred in the digital series The Night Pigeon the story of a black superhero with minimal powers fighting the biggest baddest gang in his community, The Gentrifiers.

While Wood may have new projects in-the-works, fans of The Daily Show can look forward to seeing him appear alongside fellow correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational.

The Daily Show‘s first ever daytime special will feature Trevor Noah and his team offer remote-learning classes that skip calculus and grammar in favor of lessons that students will actually need in life. The special, which premieres today at 8:30 a.m., will also feature contributors Jordan Klepper, Lewis Black and the Kpop band NCT 127.

Roy’s Job Fair is distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

He is repped by WME, Mainstay Entertainment, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.