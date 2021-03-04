Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game A Go For New Year’s Day 2022, Say Officials

Tournament of Roses officials said today they are actively planning for a return of the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2022. This year’s event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only the fourth time the event has been scrubbed in 130 years.

The organization is also planning for the return of the Rose Bowl Game, which was moved this year to Texas due to restrictions that prevented fans from attending the event in Pasadena.

“As we move forward with our plans to bring hope and optimism to the world, public health and safety remain our top priority,” according to Tournament of Roses Association President Bob Miller. “The evolving nature of the pandemic requires flexibility, ongoing adjustments and mitigation measures to be incorporated into our planned activities. We expect to announce more specific details on the Rose Parade and associated events as they become available.”

The 2022 parade will adopt the theme that had been planned for this year’s event: “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” But the theme will be expanded beyond its original focus on education to celebrate the perseverance of health care professionals, first responders and essential workers during the pandemic.

“We look forward to working with the city of Pasadena and our other valued partners throughout the year as we prepare for the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on January 1, 2022,” sail Miller.

This year was only the fourth time since 1891 that the parade was canceled, with the three previous cancellations occurring during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

In its place, the Tournament of Roses produced a televised special on Jan. 1 called The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration, featuring musical performances, celebrity appearances, a look back at past parade entries and a peek behind the scenes of how Rose Parade floats are made.

The show included performances from Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts and The War and Treaty.