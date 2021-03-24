Rosario Dawson To Host Inaugural Confab W To Celebrate Latinas During Women’s History Month

EXCLUSIVE: Actress, activist, Voto Latino co-founder and queen Rosario Dawson is set to host the inaugural Confab W from content producer Ingeñuity and AARP. The free two-day virtual event will celebrate Latinas during Women’s History Month and will livestream on March 30 and 31 at 8pm EST.

The first annual Confab W is designed as a series of shows and vignettes featuring dynamic conversation, music, spoken word, and comedy — all revealing inspiring secrets of life success, recognizing extraordinary Latina stories of achievement, and celebrating “herstory” milestones and significant moments in time.

The event will include appearances from pop culture queen Charo, American musical icon Vikki Carr, Latin Grammy Winner Gaby Moreno, among others.

“Women play very important roles in the Hispanic community. From taking care of their families in multigenerational homes to serving our country, their contributions are invaluable, said Yvette Peña, VP of Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “This Women’s History Month we are highlighting women who are not only shattering the preconceived notions that exist within our society’s gender roles, but also disrupting the stereotypes of aging. At AARP we proudly support initiatives that empower, engage, and inform Latina women. We are really honored to be part of Confab W’s first annual conference, and to be able to bring these inspiring stories to life.”

“Confab W was created to share universal stories that can inspire, transform, and motivate women of every age across America,” said Sarah Ruiz Chavez, Confab W Creator and President of Ingeñuity. “These two days are all about changemakers that are crushing it, confident compadres in motion, and ‘sheroes’ hidden in plain sight.”

Read highlights of the programming from Confab W below.

MARCH 30

Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez: My Life, My Story, A day in the life of Cuban American author, musician, screenwriter, film producer and journalist Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, the best-selling author of The Dirty Girls Social Club.

Heart To Heart: A Timeless Conversation Between Mother and daughter, revealing the special bond between mother and daughter, with artist, designer, and activist Rosario Dawson & producer Isabel Celest Dawson and actress and comedian Angelica Vale & “la novia de Mexico” singer-songwriter and actress Angelica Maria.

A HerStory, Historic Moment in Time, featuring the late Celia Cruz and Patti LaBelle’s 1998 ALMA Awards performance accompanied by retrospective testimonials.

Comedian and actress Gina Brillon’s Real “Funny” Talk.

Queens of Mariachi: American Royalty , saluting all-female mariachi group founders across the U.S. , with a special finale virtual performance, uniting two -time Grammy Award winners Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Mariachi Las Alteñas , and Mireya Ramos of the Latin Grammy w inners, Flor de Toloache.

saluting all-female mariachi group founders across the , with a special finale virtual performance, uniting -time Grammy Award winners Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Mariachi Las Alteñas and Mireya Ramos of the Latin Grammy inners, Flor de Toloache. Charo! Pop culture queen + humanitarian and activist honors the legendary virtuoso guitarist, singer, composer, actress and comedienne who has entertained millions throughout her career.

MARCH 31

Vikki Carr, An American Musical icon recognizing one of the world’s foremost classic entertainers for over six decades.

Singer-songwriter, Latin Grammy Winner Gaby Moreno’s, “I Am Woman” rendition of the late Helen Reddy classic song as a tribute to Latinas.

Hear Us Roar: Latina “Firsts” Shattering Glass Ceilings profiles “firsts and pioneering achievement” with a spotlight on the first woman and first Hispanic, the 14th Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Antonia Novello, and on the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) Borinqueneers of Puerto Rico.

Elida Reyna: Musica Y Colores a retrospective of Tejano superstar and two-time Latin Grammy winner Elida Reyna.

All In La Familia hosted by comedian Erik Rivera, unites comedians Aisha Alfa, Vanessa Gonzalez, and Kira Soltanavich in a conversation of siblings, new mom experiences and other humorous stories.

Visit ConfabW.com for registration and details.