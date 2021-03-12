Writer-Director Rosalind Ross Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Rosalind Ross has signed with Range Media Partners for representation.

Ross has developed scripts for some of Hollywood’s leading talent such as Reese Witherspoon, David Oyelowo, Casey Affleck and Mark Wahlberg. Her spec script Barbarian earned a spot on the 2016 Black List and is being produced by Atlas Entertainment. She will soon begin production on her directorial debut, from an original script she has written based on a true story.

Ross’ projects have garnered attachments from directors such as Reed Morano, Anthony Hemingway and Mel Gibson, and producers such as Gianni Nunnari, Stephen Levinson and the Oscar-nominated Robbie Brenner and Chuck Roven. She has written for both film and television for studios such as Bold Films, Paramount, Warner Horizon and Walden Media.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking group. The passion and vigor at Range is truly inspiring,” Ross said.

She continues to be repped by managed by Heroes & Villains and is represented at Jackoway Tyerman.