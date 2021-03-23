Ronnee Sass Dies: Warner Bros. Publicist Behind Memorable Home Video Campaigns Was 72

Ronnee Sass, a popular longtime Hollywood publicist, has died. She was 72. Sass died Saturday after following a battle with leukemia..

Best known for her contributions to home entertainment, Sass embarked on a career in this space in 1995. After co-founding Wolff, Freed and Greenberg, an independent PR and advertising firm in Baltimore, and doing a stint in film distribution, Sass found her way to Warner Home Video, where she was tasked with publicizing the studio’s extraordinary film library.

In the 20 years that followed, Sass proved a key player in anniversary campaigns for many classic Warner Bros. titles, including The Wizard of Oz, Singin’ in the Rain and Blade Runner. Of particular note was a 2004 campaign in recognition of the 65th anniversary of Oz, for which she brought together all of the film’s surviving Munchkins.

In 2006, Warner Bros. promoted Sass from executive director of publicity and promotion to VP publicity and promotion, and in this capacity, she served under Jeff Baker, EVP and GM of theatrical catalog. She would leave the studio for good eight years later.

Remembered for her professionalism, talent and singular personality, Sass is survived by her husband of 23 years, Evan Diner, along with a number of nephews and nieces.