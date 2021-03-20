You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

A Primetime Pandemic: Medical Drama Showrunners Reflect On “Moral Imperative” To Address Covid-19 On-Screen

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

David A. Goodman Talks Agency Fight & Pandemic Impact: The Deadline Q&A
Read the full story

‘Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens’ Vaccination Special To Air On NBC

An electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 NIAID-RML

An hour-long special designed to raise awareness on Covid-19 vaccinations will air next month on NBC.

Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens is set to air at 7 PM ET/PT on Sunday, April 18. The special will encourage Americans to get vaccinated with the somewhat controversial treatments available to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC said the special aims to dispel concerns, provide information, and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine to participate.

The special will feature prominent public figures, comedians, artists, and performers, as well as frontline and medical professionals. It will be produced by ATTN:, a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues, Civic Nation, and Deviants Media.

Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky and Chad Hines will executive produce.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad