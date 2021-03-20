‘Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens’ Vaccination Special To Air On NBC

An electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19

An hour-long special designed to raise awareness on Covid-19 vaccinations will air next month on NBC.

Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens is set to air at 7 PM ET/PT on Sunday, April 18. The special will encourage Americans to get vaccinated with the somewhat controversial treatments available to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC said the special aims to dispel concerns, provide information, and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine to participate.

The special will feature prominent public figures, comedians, artists, and performers, as well as frontline and medical professionals. It will be produced by ATTN:, a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues, Civic Nation, and Deviants Media.

Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky and Chad Hines will executive produce.