Rock Hall Sets Date, Venue For Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been set for October 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, newly renovated with increased space “to prioritize health and safety.”

The FieldHouse is located in downtown Cleveland, and today’s announcement by the Rock Hall was described as “part of a multi-year partnership.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also is located in Cleveland.

“We are honored to again host the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, this year at the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and to serve as the place for rock & roll fans around the world to connect and celebrate our Inductees all year long,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

This year’s Rock Hall nominees include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.The final selection of inductees will be announced in May.