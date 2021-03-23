‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: HBO Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Robin Thede Sketch Comedy Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Robin Thede’s sketch comedy series, will return to HBO for season 2.

Set to premiere on Friday, April 23 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s sophomore season will feature six episodes filled with new sketches from returning cast members Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union and Jessie Williams are among the guest stars set to make appearances this season. Additional guests are singer Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross and Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku.

Quinta Brunson, who was a cast member in season one, will not appear this season due to Covid shutdown-related scheduling conflicts.

Related Story 'Landscapers': David Thewlis Joins Olivia Colman In HBO/Sky Limited Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show season one touched on culturally relevant themes as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships. Each episode consisted of five to six sketches, showcasing the comedic talents of Thede, Brunson, Black and Dennis portraying an array of dynamic and varied characters, as well as hyper versions of themselves in interstitials featuring four friends stuck in a house during an end-of-the-world event.

The comedy series racked up three Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Angela Bassett). Director Dime Davis became the first Black woman to secure an Emmy nom for directing a variety series back in July 2020.

A Black Lady Sketch Show is written by Robin Thede, Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, Holly Walker, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Young, Shenovia Large, and Kristin Layne Tucker and directed by Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith.

Thede executive produces with Issa Rae for HOORAE, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media and head writer/co-executive producer Lauren Ashley Smith. Deniese Davis, HOORAE’s Montrel McKay and Jax Media’s John Skidmore produce.

Watch the season two teaser above.