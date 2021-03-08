Robert De Niro Thriller ‘Wash Me In The River’ Heads To U.S., UK, Germany, France, Aus/NZ, Japan, More

Highland Film Group has secured multiple distribution deals for action-thriller Wash Me In The River, starring Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Jack Huston, Quavo and Willa Fitzgerald.

Randall Emmett (Midnight in the Switchgrass) directs from a script by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson.

Highland Film Group’s stand-alone distribution arm The Avenue will distribute in North America in partnership with Paramount Home Entertainment, which will handle Blu-ray, DVD, VOD, and digital rights. The U.S. release is planned for spring 2022.

Highland has also inked international pre-sales in Germany (Capelight), France (Studio Canal), UK (Signature), Spain (Inopia), Middle East (Eagle Films), Eastern Europe and Russia (Daro), Australia and New Zealand (Madman), Japan (Happinet), Benelux (Premiere TV), Italy (Italian International Film), India (PictureWorks), Taiwan (MovieCloud), South Africa (FilmFinity), Greece (Spentzos Films), and Portugal (Lusomundo).

The film, which recently wrapped principal photography in Puerto Rico, tells the story of a recovering opioid addict seeking revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiancé’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail.

Pic is produced by Emmett/Furla’s Emmett, George Furla, Tim Sullivan, and Chad Verdi.

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said: “The market response to the film has been remarkable! Randall has succeeded in directing a very commercial film with a strong artistic vision that our buyers have fully embraced. Our trusted international partners had their eyes on the film for some time now, so being able to wrap principal photography with such a stellar cast amid the pandemic is something we are very proud of.”