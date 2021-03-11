Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes Among New Additions To ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Cast

Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, Greg Tarzan Davis have rounded out the cast Paramount and Skydance’s Mission: Impossible 7 starring Tom Cruise. They join new castmembers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, who are reprising their roles from previous installments. Christopher McQuarrie is returning as director.

McQuarrie confirmed the new additions on his Instagram with shots of each actor in character during shooting. The most recent installment ramped up production late last year after its filming was put on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan was to shoot installments seven and eight back-to-back, but Deadline recently reported production on the eighth film will occur in 2022 in order to give cast and crew a break from the rigorous work load.

Plot details behind this latest pic are being kept under wraps. The film is set to bow in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.