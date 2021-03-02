‘Roar’: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever & Alison Brie To Star In Anthology Series From ‘GLOW’ Creators Ordered At Apple

Apple TV+ has greenlit female-driven anthology series Roar starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie. The series comes from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who have signed an overall deal with the streamer.

Roar, which has been in the works since 2018, is based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories. It will feature eight, half-hour episodes, each told from a female point of view.

Flahive and Mensch created the TV series and will showrun. They will exec produce alongside Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss via Made Up Stories, Ahern via via her company Greenlight Go and Theresa Park via her Per Capita Productions. It will be produced by Endeavor Content.

The book collection of 30 short stories, which was published by HarperCollins in the UK and Grand Central Publishing in the U.S., each features a woman exploring a different absurd contradiction or issue in her life.

Ahern’s previous book-to-screen endeavors include P.S. I Love You and Love, Rosie. She also co-created and produced the ABC comedy series Samantha Who?

Flahive and Mensch’s (left) wrestling comedy GLOW, which features Brie, was a victim of Covid-19 after Netflix cancelled it last year before its fourth season, reversing its decision to renew the series in 2019.

Kidman, Saari and Papandrea previously teamed to produce HBO’s Big Little Lies.

It joins female-led Apple original series including Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson; Physical, starring and exec produced by Rose Byrne; High Desert with Patricia Arquette; and Lessons in Chemistry with Brie Larson.

Flahive and Mensch are repped by WME, Kaplan Perrone and Shreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin, Kidman is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group and attorney Alan Wertheimer, Erivo is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office and Wever is repped by Lisa Lieberman at Innovative Artists and Lisa Loosemore at Viking Entertainment.