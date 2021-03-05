Riley Keough Joins Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

Riley Keough is set as a lead opposite Chris Pratt and Constance Wu in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel.

Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn also star in the series, which Pratt executive produces along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Keough will play Lauren Reece, an elite triathlete and a warrior in her own right. Lauren has balanced her career with raising their daughter Lucy and providing vital support to other platoon families when her husband James (Pratt) and his SEAL Troop are deployed. While the majority of SEAL marriages fall apart, Lauren and James have made it through on honesty, mental toughness, and undying love.

DiGilio, who serves as showrunner, Carr and Pratt executive produce alongside Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Keough next stars as Daisy Jones in Amazon’s upcoming original series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. On the film side, Keough will be seen in Janicza Bravo’s Zola, set for release in June. Keough most recently appeared alongside Alicia Vikander in Wash Westmoreland’s Earthquake Bird as well as Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time, both streaming on Netflix. Keough previously headlined the first season of Steven Soderbergh’s Starz anthology series The Girlfriend Experience, landing a Golden Globe nomination, and also starred in the HBO movie Paterno, opposite Al Pacino. She’s repped by CAA and Thirty Three Management.