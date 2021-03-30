‘Rick And Morty’ Gets Season 5 Premiere Date By Adult Swim – Watch Trailer

Adult Swim’s Emmy-winning animated comedy Rick and Morty will return for its fifth season on Sunday, June 20.

To commemorate the show’s return, Adult Swim has designated the 20th of June as “Rick and Morty Day,” a Multiverse Holiday to be celebrated globally. On the 20th, fans will be treated to “a megadose of access and content of all things Rick and Morty“—including sneak peaks, behind-the-scenes footage and a few special surprises—which will be shared across TV, digital and social media, as the Season 5 premiere rolls out around the world.

Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), the half-hour comedy follows sociopathic genius scientist Rick Sanchez (Roiland), as he drags his inherently timid grandson, Morty (also Roiland) on insanely dangerous adventures throughout the universe. While living with the family of his daughter Beth (Sarah Chalke), he also is known to rope her into his intergalactic escapades, along with his son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell), and his granddaughter Summer (Spencer Grammer).

The full schedule of premiere dates for Rick and Morty—“spanning the multiverse”—can be found within the Season 5 trailer above.