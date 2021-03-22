‘Resident Evil’ Origin Story Starring Kaya Scodelario Unveils Title

Constantin and Screen Gems’ next iteration of Resident Evil will be titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Raccoon City is an infested zombie locale featured in the first two Resident Evil video games. The movie will reportedly center around the location as a crossroads of characters in the zombie hunter franchise.

The movie is written and directed by Johannes Roberts and comes out on Sept. 3.

Resident Evil as we told you is an origin story, set in 1998 and starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough.

The previous six Resident Evil movies, which starred Milla Jovovich in the title role and had four installments directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, grossed $1.2 billion worldwide.

