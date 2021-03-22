You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

PGA Awards Presenters Finalized, With Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Steven Yeun, Carey Mulligan, More On List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscars Won't Have A Single Host; Offers Out For Presenters, Sources Say
Read the full story

‘Resident Evil’ Origin Story Starring Kaya Scodelario Unveils Title

Kaya Scodelario
AP

Constantin and Screen Gems’ next iteration of Resident Evil will be titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Raccoon City is an infested zombie locale featured in the first two Resident Evil video games. The movie will reportedly center around the location as a crossroads of characters in the zombie hunter franchise.

The movie is written and directed by Johannes Roberts and comes out on Sept. 3.

Resident Evil as we told you is an origin story, set in 1998 and starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough.

The previous six Resident Evil movies, which starred Milla Jovovich in the title role and had four installments directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, grossed $1.2 billion worldwide.

The news about the title reveal on social:

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad