‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’ Heads To Thanksgiving Weekend

Update: Screen Gems and Constantin’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is going to Wednesday Nov. 24, leaving its Labor Day weekend release. The zombie video game feature adaptation reboot will be up against United Artists Releasing/MGM’s House of Gucci and Disney animated feature Encanto on its new date.

The move comes after Disney plopped Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on Labor Day weekend this year — which is unbelievable given how the box office truly ratchets down over that weekend (unless the studio has an alternative plan to put the movie in theaters and on Disney+ Premier).

Previous update, Feb. 4: Constantin’s new Resident Evil distributed by Sony Screen Gems has been set to open on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 this year. Paramount’s Jackass is the only other major studio wide release scheduled at that time.

This is the movie we told you about that’s an origin story starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough. The story takes place on a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998, and is directed and written by Johnannes Roberts.

Robert Kulzer, James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein produce. EPs are Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida.

Sony has the movie in the U.S., Elevation in Canada, Constantin in German speaking countries, and Metropolitan in France with Sony handling the rest of the world.

The previous six Resident Evil movies have generated a total worldwide theatrical box office of $1.2 billion.