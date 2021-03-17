‘Resident Alien’ Renewed For Season 2 By Syfy

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, Syfy has renewed its hit dramedy Resident Alien starring Alan Tudyk for a second season.

Resident Alien is about to wrap its first season as the most-watched new cable drama in the last year in total viewers and No. 2 in the adults 18-49 demographic. It’s also Syfy’s highest-rated new drama in more than six years in total viewers and earns the second-biggest time-shifting gain for any cable drama in the last year in total viewers, according to Nielsen.

The January 27 series premiere has drawn 9.3 million viewers across all platforms and NBCUniversal networks. The cross-platform launch strategy to leverage the power of NBCU’s entertainment portfolio was emphasized by Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, when she first took the job last fall. In Live+3, the following week’s episode saw an increase of 581,000 viewers, the biggest jump for a cable drama launch since 2014, according to the network and Nielsen.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

Based on the Dark Horse comic from Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, Resident Alien follows Harry (Tudyk), an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler also star.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Sheridan (Family Guy). Mike Richardson (Hellboy) and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan) of Dark Horse (The Umbrella Academy). Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV (The Americans) also executive produce. David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) executive produced and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill executive produced and is producing director.

The 10-episode first season will wrap March 31 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.