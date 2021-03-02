Renny Harlin To Direct Horror ‘The Refuge’ – EFM

Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger) is set to direct horror The Refuge from a script by action sci-fi writer Ben Sztajnkrycer.

The story follows Sergeant Rick Pedroni, who comes home to his wife Kate changed and dangerous after suffering an attack by a mysterious force during combat in Afghanistan. Officials say her husband suffered a heavy brain injury, but Kate knows it is more than PTSD. As Rick undergoes unsettling therapy with other traumatized soldiers, Kate discovers he has been possessed by a malevolent spirit.

Casting is underway with filming set to begin in April in Bulgaria.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights and is introducing the project to buyers at the virtual European Film Market this week.

Producers are Yariv Lerner, Rob Van Norden, Gary Lucchesi, Michael McKay and Harlin. Project is a Revelations Entertainment and B2Y production. Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser are Executive Producers alongside Revelations Entertainment’s Kelly Mendelsohn.

“I love making horror films because of the visual opportunities and character studies they offer. The Refuge is a terrifying journey into the deepest corners of the human spirit. It’s not just a regular horror film about a haunted house or a merciless killer. It’s an examination of what can happen when an evil, demonic spirit possesses an innocent mind,” said Harlin.