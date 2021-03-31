Regina Hall Taps Tom Heller As President Of Her Rh Negative Entertainment Company

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Hall has brought on Foxcatcher and Mud executive producer Tom Heller to serve as President of her production shingle, Rh Negative Entertainment, which recently sealed a first-look television deal with Showtime as well as a six-picture feature deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group.

“Tom is an exceptional producer and we share a parallel approach to the business and vision for the future,” said the Black Monday EP and star. “I’m looking forward to our creative endeavors and am excited to discover new and compelling ways of storytelling together.”

Heller comes to Rh Negative after serving as a partner in the film and television production company Catch & Release Films. The industry vet got his start at ICM before running the financing and production company, Everest Entertainment, for seven years.

His producing and executive producing credits include the critically acclaimed films such as Lee-Daniels-directed drama Precious, Danny Boyle’s 127 Hours, and Win-Win starring Paul Giamatti and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy.

Heller also executive produced Sony Pictures Classics’ Foxcatcher, starring Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo, after first discovering the source material for the story in 2004 and acquiring life rights to Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz. The film was nominated for five Oscars.

“I have admired Regina for a long time, as an extraordinary talent with remarkable taste, and couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with her,” said Heller. “We share a common vision to build Rh Negative Entertainment into a home for resonant, original stories and the next wave of creators. I’m excited to work closely with her, alongside our partners at Showtime and Viacom, to create impactful content across all media.”

Rh Negative aims to produce various projects through the lens of telling meaningful and impactful stories.