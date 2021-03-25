Rebecca Rittenhouse To Headline ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Maggie’

Rebecca Rittenhouse (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral) has landed the title role in ABC comedy pilot Maggie, based on Tim Curcio’s short film, from Family Guy and Life in Pieces writer Maggie Mull, daughter of Clue actor Martin Mull, and Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler. 20th Television produces.

Written by Mull and Adler, the single-camera comedy follows a young woman (Rittenhouse) who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.

Quick-witted, charming and soulful, Rittenhouse’s Maggie is a real deal psychic whose visions of the future often complicate her present reality. Due to her psychic gift, she is intensely sensitive and gets a pummeling assault of energy from every person around her. As a result, she has put up emotional walls to protect herself. But underneath this layer of cynical defense, the real Maggie is a huge romantic with a big heart, who just wants to find a way to live what she deems a normal life with normal relationships and ultimately find love. With the help of her close-knit circle of friends and family, Maggie attempts to live like the rest of us do, creating the best future for herself with only the information of the present.

Mull and Adler executive produce with Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton.

Rittenhouse is best known for her role in Mindy Kaling’s Hulu miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral based on the classic 1980s rom-com. On the feature side, she most recently appeared on the film side in Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood. Other TV and film credits include Hulu’s Into The Dark: The Body, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Amazon’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, USA Networks’ Suits and Hulu’s The Mindy Project.