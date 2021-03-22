‘Jack Reacher’: Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald & Chris Webster Join Alan Ritchson In Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: iZombie alum Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald (Scream) and Chris Webster (The Most Dangerous Game) have been tapped as series regulars opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming Amazon original series Jack Reacher, based on the character from Lee Child’s international bestselling books.

Ritchson stars as the title character in the series, produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. The first season, written, exec produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which is set in Georgia.

Goodwin will star as Chief Detective Oscar Finlay, a Harvard-educated, tweed suit-wearing Northerner who recently relocated to the small town of Margrave to take a job in the Margrave Police Department.

Fitzgerald stars as Roscoe Conklin, who was born and raised in Margrave and is a smart and proud officer in the Margrave PD. She is resilient and is intimidated by nothing and no one.

Webster stars as KJ, the spoiled son of businessman and town benefactor Kliner. KJ thinks the town and townspeople, especially Roscoe, belong to him.

In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios and Paramount TV Studios.

Goodwin starred as Clive Babineaux on The CW series iZombie, for which he also directed an episode. His TV credits also include a series-regular role on A&E’s Breakout Kings and guest roles on House of Cards, Project Blue Book, True Blood and Wayward Pines. He is repped by Paradigm and MJ Management.

Fitzgerald played the lead in MTV’s Scream series. She also starred in the Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings; in the USA series Dare Me, based on the best-selling Megan Abbott novel; and in Masterpiece‘s limited series Little Women. She next will be seen in the Randall Emmett-directed action drama, Wash Me in the River, opposite Robert De Niro, John Malkovich and Jack Huston. Most recently, Fitzgerald appeared in the film adaptation of Warner Bros.’ The Goldfinch, directed by John Crowley. Fitzgerald is represented by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.

Webster was recently as a series regular opposite Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth in Quibi’s The Most Dangerous Game. The England-born actor also recurred on the AMC series Turn: Washington’s Spies. His UK credits include guest starring roles on Holby City, Doctors and Father Brown. Webster is repped by Haven, TalentWorks and Todd Rubenstein at Barnes Morris Klein and Yorn.