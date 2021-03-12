Razzies Ding ‘Dolittle’, ‘Music’ And Rudy Giuliani In Annual Best-Of-Worst Nominations

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, given to the year’s least best movies, unveiled their nominations Friday, with the Robert Downey Jr remake Dolittle, Sia’s Music, Mr Pillow Mike Lindell’s stolen-election documentary Absolute Proof and Rudy Giuliani’s cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm the most panned by the group.

The Razzies also awarded a “Special Governors’ Trophy” to the year 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER.”

Other projects that drew Razzie attention were the reimagined Fantasy Island movie and the Netflix comedies Hubie Halloween and The Wrong Missy, as well as the Polish erotic drama 365 Days.

Cats was the runaway winner last year with six Razzies.

Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees:

Related Story 'Cats' Sweeps Razzie Awards With Six Wins Including Worst Picture After Ceremony Canceled Due To Coronavirus

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone,- 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)