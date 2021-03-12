Razzies Ding ‘Dolittle’, ‘Music’ And Rudy Giuliani In Annual Best-Of-Worst Nominations

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, given to the year’s least best movies, unveiled their nominations Friday, with the Robert Downey Jr remake Dolittle, Sia’s Music, Mr Pillow Mike Lindell’s stolen-election documentary Absolute Proof and Rudy Giuliani’s cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm the most panned by the group.
The Razzies also awarded a “Special Governors’ Trophy” to the year 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER.”
Other projects that drew Razzie attention were the reimagined Fantasy Island movie and the Netflix comedies Hubie Halloween and The Wrong Missy, as well as the Polish erotic drama 365 Days.
Cats was the runaway winner last year with six Razzies.
Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees:
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone,- 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
