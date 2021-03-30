Ray Winstone To Narrate Feature Doc On Heyday Of British Stunt Performers In Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Sexy Beast and The Departed actor Ray Winstone will turn his cockney tones to a feature documentary on the heyday for British stunt performers in Hollywood.

Produced by Canal Cat Films Production in association with Red Rock Entertainment and Verax Films, Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman will see Winstone tell the story of a small community of British stunt performers who dominated Hollywood in the 1970s and ’80s.

The film is directed by Jon Spira (Anyone Can Play Guitar) and features a cast of stuntmen including Vic Armstrong, Paul Weston, Rocky Taylor, Greg Powell, Ray Austin, Jim Dowdall, Richard Hammatt and Frank Henson.

The former bouncers, gangsters, and demobbed soldiers were prepared to do the dangerous work on set, paving the way for a new generation of professional stunt performers. It reveals stories of revelry and insights from behind the scenes on blockbusters including James Bond, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars and Alien.

Abacus Media Rights is repping international sales. Managing director Jonathan Ford said: “This is the first documentary to unite this legendary community, telling their own stories in their own words and revealing the thrilling and very dangerous life behind the scenes in Hollywood.”

Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman is produced by Hank Starrs (Elstree 1976) and executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg, Liam Dunne, Robert Hornak, Gary Collins, Michael Cowan and Arvind Desai.