Ray Liotta Joins Taron Egerton & Paul Walter Hauser In Apple Limited Series ‘In With The Devil’

Emmy winner Ray Liotta will make a return to series television as a lead opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in Apple’s limited series In With The Devil, an adaptation of James Keene and Hillel Levin’s 2010 novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, from Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, Imperative Entertainment and Apple Studios.

The six-episode limited series, written by bestselling author Dennis Lehane and directed by Michael R. Roskam, is told through the lens of an intimate relationship between two prisoners (Egerton, Hauser), exploring the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption, if true absolution is ever really possible, and if so, at what costs.

Egerton plays Keene who was a standout young football player in Chicago headed for a pro career when a few turns in the wrong direction caught him a decade-long prison sentence with no chance of parole. The son of a Chicago cop (Liotta) was offered the chance to be sprung from prison and to redeem himself by ingratiating himself with a fellow inmate, a convicted murderer (Hauser), and getting him to confess to two murders.

Liotta will play James’ father, also named James Keene and known as Big Jim, a popular former ranking officer in the Kankakee police and fire departments who had influential friends in the highest reaches of state and local government. After Keene Jr.’s arrest, narcotics detectives tried to get him to divulge damaging information about his father, which he refused to do.

The limited series is produced by Apple Studios. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce along with Richard Plepler through his EDEN productions, and Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, and Ryan Friedkin. Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Kary Antholis will also serve as executive producer, along with author James Keene.

Liotta, known for his roles in Goodfellas and Marriage Story, will next be seen on the big screen in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which is slated to be released in September. He most recently starred on television with Jennifer Lopez in NBC cop drama series Shades of Blue which aired for three seasons. Liotta, guest actor Emmy winner for ER, is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.