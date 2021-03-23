Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia Reveal ‘Justice League’ Investigation Findings Following CEO Ann Sarnoff’s Comments

Actor Ray Fisher has been quite content of late on social media, promoting the HBO Max feature Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut.

However, that changed tonight as he took aim at WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding her recent statements in a Variety interview about the studio’s investigation into Joss Whedon’s alleged misconduct during production on the DC film four years ago.

Sarnoff was asked by Variety‘s Brent Lang whether the studio’s investigation into Whedon corroborated any of Fisher’s claims of racism on behalf of the studios’ employees. Fisher made his initial accusations on social media against Whedon last July, accusing the filmmaker who replaced Snyder of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. Fisher also went to great lengths to point the finger at Justice League producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, who he says enabled Whedon. WarnerMedia conducted an internal probe late last year at Fisher’s urging and in December announced that their “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

“Our investigator, Judge Katherine Forrest, has issued statements specifically about (DC Films president) Walter Hamada, saying that there was no evidence of interference by Walter in the investigation. She said that the cuts made in the Joss Whedon version of Justice League were not racially motivated. We took it very seriously, so we hired one of the top investigators out there and gave her a tremendous amount of leeway,” Sarnoff told Variety.

Variety also asked whether the WarnerMedia Boss knew about an NDA that Fisher signed which prevented him from publicly sharing further details about what went down on Whedon’s watch during Justice League. Sarnoff responded that she wasn’t aware of such NDA. She did add that Hamada offered Fisher a role in the upcoming Flash movie.

In a series of five Tweets, Fisher blasted:

“Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying “we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd,” wrote the Cyborg actor.

“The investigator hired by @WarnerMedia was brought on to help the company assess and evade legal liabilities. Continually touting her status as a FORMER federal judge in an attempt to sway public opinion is obvious and desperate. She is now simply a lawyer,” he continued.

“As I’ve said—people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots. Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on the execs’ convos,” added Fisher.

“Furthermore: ‘There really was nothing that Walter did against Ray, in fact he offered him a role in the Flash movie.” AND “Walter happens to be a person of color, so he knows what that feels like.” are the absolute definition of tone deaf,” he continued.

“Final thought for now: Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find—how about you start telling them what it DID? The public is a lot smarter than what you’re giving them credit for. The proof is there. More soon. A>E.”

While Fisher hasn’t detailed the specifics of what went sideways on the set of Justice League, neither has WarnerMedia –to the actor’s point– disclosed its findings either. Fisher has continued to rail against Hamada as being an accessory to this mess, however, the executive had no oversee of Justice League when it was initially in production as he was a New Line exec then.

During his tirade against WarnerMedia, Fisher was employed by the studio for reshoots on the Snyder cut back in October. The current version of the movie runs four hours and two minutes long and greatly expounds on the character arc of Fisher’s Cyborg.

WarnerMedia had no further comments tonight in regards to Fisher’s recent slamming of Sarnoff.

