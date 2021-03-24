Raven-Symoné To Star In ‘What Not To Wear’ Spinoff Pilot About Home Design For HGTV

EXCLUSIVE: HGTV has greenlighted What Not To Design (working title), a one-hour pilot starring singer, actress and design enthusiast Raven-Symoné. It is an offshoot from the long-running series What Not To Wear on fellow Discovery lifestyle cable network TLC.

The What Not To Design pilot follows Raven-Symoné and her team of experts, designer Nina Ferrer (HGTV’s Design Star) and craftsman James Worsham, as they lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters. From homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections, the houses – and the owners – are in for a major change. Raven-Symoné and her team will meet with homeowners and will survey what items to keep, toss and sell online to maximize the budget before the rooms are given complete makeovers.

“Style mistakes are not confined to clothing,” said Raven-Symoné. “Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the ‘to-do’ and ‘not-to-do’ list to the rest of the house.”

What Not to Design is a new format based on BBC Studios’ global format What Not to Wear. The pilot is being produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

The original British What Not to Wear premiered on BBC in 2001. The U.S. version made its debut on TLC in 2003 and ran for 10 seasons. A revival was announced by TLC in 2019.

HGTV has a new home renovation series starring a popular singer, Farmhouse Fixer, headlined by New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight.